Surge Energy Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$7.20 million, or C$0.07 per share. This compares with C$17.26 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.6% to C$143.30 million from C$162.19 million last year.

Surge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$7.20 Mln. vs. C$17.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.07 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$143.30 Mln vs. C$162.19 Mln last year.

