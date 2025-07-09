Surge Copper Upsizes Private Placement Of Shares To $10.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Surge Copper Corp. (SRGXF), Wednesday announced the decision to upsize its previously announced non-brokered equity financing to upto $10.4 million from approximately $6.4 million.

The revised offering now comprises of a LIFE offering of upto 19.2 million shares at $0.175 per share, LIFE charity flow-through offering of upto 9.4 million shares at $0.265 per share, and concurrent private placement of upto 25.8 million shares at $0.175 per share.

The proceeds will be used to fund engineering, environmental, and early-stage permitting activities at the company's flagship Berg Project.

