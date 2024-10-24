News & Insights

Surge Copper Reports Promising Berg Drilling Results

Surge Copper Corp (TSE:SURG) has released an update.

Surge Copper Corp has announced promising assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Berg project in British Columbia. The findings from two drill holes are expected to enhance the resource estimation and grade at the deposit, demonstrating consistent mineralization. These results could potentially upgrade significant zones of inferred resources, sparking interest in the company’s future prospects.

