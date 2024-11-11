Surge Battery Metals Advances Lithium Exploration

Surge Exploration Inc (TSE:NILI) has released an update.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. has filed a technical report for its Nevada North Lithium Project, highlighting its progress in lithium exploration crucial for electric vehicle development. The project has identified a significant lithium resource, strengthening Surge’s position in the sustainable energy sector.

