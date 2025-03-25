$SURG Earnings Results: $SURG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SURG ($SURG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.93 per share, missing estimates of -$0.25 by $0.68. The company also reported revenue of $9,600,000, beating estimates of $8,386,950 by $1,213,050.

$SURG Insider Trading Activity

$SURG insiders have traded $SURG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SURG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY GEORGE EVERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $183,245 .

. KEVIN BRIAN COX (CEO and Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 99,255 shares for an estimated $171,353 .

. LAURIE WEISBERG has made 6 purchases buying 7,808 shares for an estimated $13,971 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD EARL SCHURFELD has made 2 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $5,593 and 0 sales.

$SURG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $SURG stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

