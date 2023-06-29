Surfing-World Surf League CEO Logan exits mid-season

News & Insights

June 29 (Reuters) - Erik Logan, the chief executive of professional surfing's World Surf League, has left the company effective immediately, the WSL said on Thursday, part-way through the sport's 10-stop world tour.

No reason for the abrupt departure was given, and Logan, a former president of Oprah Winfrey's OWN television network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement comes during the WSL's Brazilian contest and just weeks after several top Brazilian surfers criticized some of the judging at the WSL-owned Surf Ranch wave pool contest in California.

Since joining the WSL in 2019, Logan had boosted the sport's profile with deals for surf-based TV shows including Apple TV's 'Make or Break'.

During his tenure the WSL introduced a number of major changes on the world tour including a mid-year cut of about a third of the surfers, which proved unpopular with many of them.

He also rescheduled the traditional season-ending contest at Hawaii's famous Pipeline in favour of a one-day, winner-take-all Finals contest in Southern California for the top five mens and womens surfers.

The WSL said that while it begins the process of identifying a new CEO, Emily Hofer, WSL's Chief People & Purpose Officer, and Bob Kane, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Legal Officer, will jointly lead the company.

The WSL, owned by American billionaire Dirk Ziff, declined to comment further.

