Surfing-Australian surfer Ewing fractures his back in Tahiti warmup

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian surfer Ethan Ewing has fractured two vertebrae in a wipeout in Tahiti, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, forcing the world number two out of the upcoming event there and putting his bid for a first world title in doubt.

Ewing was injured in a warmup surf at Teahupo'o, the venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics surfing, when he failed to exit a tube on a mid-sized wave at the dangerous reef break.

Ewing was taken to hospital and diagnosed with fractured L3 and L4 vertebrae, the Herald reported.

He was replaced by local surfer Mihimana Braye for the upcoming Shiseido Tahiti Pro, which is due to start on Friday, the World Surf League said, without commenting on Ewing's injury.

The injury means Ewing may miss the WSL Finals in southern California next month, which determines the world champion. Ewing was well placed, behind only current world champion Filipe Toledo from Brazil in the rankings.

Ewing has already qualified to represent Australia at next year's Olympic event at Teahupo'o, which kicks off in July.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

