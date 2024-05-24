News & Insights

Surface Transforms Shareholder Structure Changes

May 24, 2024 — 01:01 pm EDT

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Unicorn Asset Management Limited now holding 1.78% of the voting rights. The notification, dated 24 May 2024, marks a decrease from the previous notification where Unicorn Asset Management held 4.12% of the voting rights. This movement reflects notable activity in the company’s shareholder structure and could be of interest to investors.

