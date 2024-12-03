Surface Transforms Sees Change in Major Holdings

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has reported a change in major holdings as First Equity Limited’s voting rights in the company decreased from 6.22% to 5.58%. This shift involves 72.6 million shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio. The notification underscores the dynamic nature of investment decisions and their impact on shareholder structures.

