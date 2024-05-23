Surface Transforms PLC Announces Share Expansion

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has announced successful passage of all resolutions at its General Meeting, with significant shareholder votes for authorizing share issuance and securities allotment for financing. Following the meeting, the company expects to commence trading of over 569 million new shares, expanding the total number of voting rights to over 1 billion. The company, a UK-based manufacturer of advanced carbon-ceramic automotive brake discs, maintains its commitment to shareholder engagement amidst concerns over recent resolutions.

