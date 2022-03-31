Surface Oncology To Get $30 Mln Payment On Initiation Of Phase 1 Study Of GSK4381562 In Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Surface Oncology (SURF) said that it will receive a $30 million milestone payment, as a result of initiation of phase 1 study of GSK4381562 in patients with solid tumors.

Surface Oncology is also eligible to receive an additional $700 million in potential future milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

First patient has been dosed by GlaxoSmithKline in the Phase 1 study of GSK4381562 in patients with solid tumors. GSK4381562 is a fully human IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells.

