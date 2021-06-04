Markets
Surface Oncology To Collaborate With Roche On Immuno-Oncology Study

(RTTNews) - Surface Oncology (SURF) said that it has collaborated with Roche to evaluate SRF388, Surface's investigational anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC.

Surface Oncology noted that the collaboration leverages Roche's deep experience in hepatocellular carcinoma and Surface's commitment to rationally and rapidly develop SRF388, a first-in-class antibody against IL-27, to provide meaningful benefit to patients with liver cancer.

Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab has been shown to significantly improve overall survival and, as reflected in many global clinical practice guidelines, is the new standard of care for unresectable or metastatic HCC.

Evolving preclinical and epidemiologic data suggest a significant role for the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-27 in HCC and in resistance to PD-1 pathway blockade.

The addition of SRF388 to the efficacy of the atezolizumab/bevacizumab regimen has the potential to further improve outcomes in the challenging disease, Surface Oncology said.

