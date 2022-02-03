Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shareholders have endured a 68% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 68% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 38% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 55% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Surface Oncology managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:SURF Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Surface Oncology has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Surface Oncology shares, which cost holders 68%, while the market was up about 9.6%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 11% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Surface Oncology (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

