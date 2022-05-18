Commodities
THCA

Surf Air to go public via SPAC deal valued at $1.42 billion

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published

Private plane operator Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with a blank-check firm, in a deal valuing it at $1.42 billion.

May 18 (Reuters) - Private plane operator Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with a blank-check firm, in a deal valuing it at $1.42 billion.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THCA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular