Surf Air to go public in a SPAC deal valued at $1.42 bln

May 18 (Reuters) - Private plane operator Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it would merge with a blank-check firm and commuter airlines Southern Airways Corporation, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.42 billion.

The deal is expected to fetch up to $467 million in gross cash proceeds, including committed capital from strategic and financial investors such as iHeartMedia, Partners For Growth, and an equity line from Global Emerging Markets, Surf Air said.

The combined company, comprising Surf Air, special purpose acquisition company Tuscan Holdings Corp II THCA.O and Southern Airways, expects to generate about $100 million in 2022 revenue from all its business units.

Surf Air last year signed a purchase agreement with Textron Inc TXT.N to electrify its Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.

