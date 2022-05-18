Commodities
THCA

Surf Air to go public in a SPAC deal valued at $1.42 bln

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published

Private plane operator Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it would merge with a blank-check firm and commuter airlines Southern Airways Corporation, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.42 billion.

Adds details, background

May 18 (Reuters) - Private plane operator Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it would merge with a blank-check firm and commuter airlines Southern Airways Corporation, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.42 billion.

The deal is expected to fetch up to $467 million in gross cash proceeds, including committed capital from strategic and financial investors such as iHeartMedia, Partners For Growth, and an equity line from Global Emerging Markets, Surf Air said.

The combined company, comprising Surf Air, special purpose acquisition company Tuscan Holdings Corp II THCA.O and Southern Airways, expects to generate about $100 million in 2022 revenue from all its business units.

Surf Air last year signed a purchase agreement with Textron Inc TXT.N to electrify its Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THCA TXT

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular