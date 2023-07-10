News & Insights

Surf Air Mobility to debut on NYSE in week of July 24

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 10, 2023 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Surf Air Mobility are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange during the week of July 24, the electric aviation and regional air travel company said on Monday.

Surf Air last year had confidentially filed for a direct listing after terminating its $1.42 billion merger deal with a blank check firm.

The deal would have fetched up to $467 million in cash proceeds for Surf Air. It was terminated at a time when tough economic conditions dried up the environment for new stock listings.

Surf Air did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional comment.

Contrary to an initial public offering, shares are not sold in advance in a direct listing. Shareholders are allowed to sell shares directly to the public and net any proceeds from the sale. The stock price at debut is determined by orders coming into the stock exchange.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O and workplace communication software Slack Technologies went public through direct listings. Slack was later bought by Salesforce CRM.N.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

