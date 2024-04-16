Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) Price Target Decreased by 14.12% to 3.10

The average one-year price target for Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) has been revised to 3.10 / share. This is an decrease of 14.12% from the prior estimate of 3.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 3.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 616.62% from the latest reported closing price of 0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surf Air Mobility. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRFM is 0.90%, a decrease of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 10,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,894K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 2,021K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

Rathbone Brothers holds 1,132K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 526K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

