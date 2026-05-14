Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) Price Target Decreased by 22.81% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is a decrease of 22.81% from the prior estimate of $7.27 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 352.42% from the latest reported closing price of $1.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surf Air Mobility. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRFM is 0.01%, an increase of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.48% to 14,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 3,511K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,490K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,023K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 72.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 552K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 50.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 52.52% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 388K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%.

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