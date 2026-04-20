Surf Air Mobility Revises Annual Adj. EBITDA Loss Outlook On Reduced Costs; Backs Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Surf Air Mobility Inc.(SRFM), an American aviation company, on Monday revised its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance and reaffirmed its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026.

Deanna White, CEO of Surf Air Mobility, said:"SurfOS and our work with Palantir is driving measurable efficiency and cost savings. Improving our 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by approximately 40% while maintaining our 2026 revenue growth guidance reflects our expectation that we can lower the cost to deploy SurfOS and accelerate the software's optimization capabilities within our business."

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA loss of $30 million to $25 million, compared with the earlier expectation for adjusted EBITDA loss of $50 million to $40 million.

This revised outlook reflects the impact of the company's proprietary SurfOSTM software across its operations and the reduced cost and speed of its deployment.

Surf Air Mobility reaffirmed annual revenue guidance of $128 million to $138 million, a 20% to 30% year-over-year increase.

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