SRFM

SURF AIR MOBILITY Earnings Preview: Recent $SRFM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 12, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

SURF AIR MOBILITY ($SRFM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,346,716 and earnings of -$1.10 per share.

SURF AIR MOBILITY Insider Trading Activity

SURF AIR MOBILITY insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 690,841 shares for an estimated $2,936,586 and 0 sales.
  • TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825
  • SUDHIN SHAHANI purchased 17,237 shares for an estimated $59,122
  • CARL A ALBERT purchased 14,500 shares for an estimated $50,315

SURF AIR MOBILITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of SURF AIR MOBILITY stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SURF AIR MOBILITY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

