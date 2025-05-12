SURF AIR MOBILITY Earnings Preview: Recent $SRFM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SURF AIR MOBILITY ($SRFM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,346,716 and earnings of -$1.10 per share.
SURF AIR MOBILITY Insider Trading Activity
SURF AIR MOBILITY insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 690,841 shares for an estimated $2,936,586 and 0 sales.
- TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825
- SUDHIN SHAHANI purchased 17,237 shares for an estimated $59,122
- CARL A ALBERT purchased 14,500 shares for an estimated $50,315
SURF AIR MOBILITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of SURF AIR MOBILITY stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEST OAK CAPITAL, LLC added 623 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663
SURF AIR MOBILITY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
