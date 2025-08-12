Surf Air Mobility Beats Q2 Revenue Views

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose to $27.4 million, exceeding both analyst estimates and company guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $9.5 million, beating company projections (non-GAAP) and demonstrating operational progress.

Net loss (GAAP) increased year over year to $28.0 million despite better operating performance, driven by non-cash items and higher interest expense.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM), a regional air mobility platform specializing in scheduled and on-demand commuter flights, reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings on August 12, 2025. The company delivered higher-than-expected GAAP revenue of $27.4 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.5 million. Revenue (GAAP) reached $27.4 million, topping the consensus GAAP estimate of $25.25 million and finishing above the high end of its guided range. The adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $9.5 million, also beating internal projections. Despite this operational progress, net loss (GAAP) increased to $28.0 million compared to $27.0 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to non-cash accounting items and increased interest expense. Overall, the quarter demonstrated notable steps toward operational efficiency and profitability at the airline level, though structural and financial challenges persist.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.34) $(1.09) $(2.31) 41.6 % Revenue $27.4 million $25.25 million $32.4 million (15.3 %) Revenue vs. Guidance Midpoint N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA $(9.5 million) $(11.8 million) -19.5 % Net Loss $(28.0 million) $(27.0 million) -3.7 %

Business Overview and Strategic Priorities

Surf Air Mobility operates a network of scheduled commuter flights and on-demand charter services across the United States. The company’s business is built around regional air connectivity, using a combination of proprietary technology and strategic partnerships to deliver service from smaller airports. It manages both its own airline operations and a growing technology platform known as SurfOS, aimed at bringing operating efficiencies to regional aviation.

Recently, Surf Air Mobility has focused on becoming profitable by optimizing its airline network, enhancing operational reliability, and leveraging software partnerships. Key success factors include advancing new aircraft electrification programs, expanding its SurfOS software for aviation management, maintaining relationships with partners like Palantir Technologies and Textron Aviation, and balancing compliance requirements and customer experience. Contracted flying under government-subsidized Essential Air Service (EAS) routes also supports steady revenue and cash flow.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

The company’s revenue (GAAP) reached $27.4 million, coming in above both the analyst consensus and the top end of its internal guidance. This performance reflected growth in both main business lines compared to the previous quarter. Revenue improved 20% in the Scheduled Service segment and 5% in the On Demand charter segment compared to the previous quarter. However, when looking year over year, scheduled service revenue was down 12% and on-demand revenue dropped 26%, mostly a result of exiting unprofitable scheduled routes and prioritizing margin in the charter business.

The company delivered notably stronger airline operating results. It reached profitability in air operations on an adjusted EBITDA basis, reflecting improvements in key metrics like the controllable completion factor, which jumped from 82% to 95%. This factor measures the share of flights completed as scheduled and is considered an important reliability benchmark for regional carriers. In the On Demand segment, Surf Air Mobility achieved a seven-percentage point margin improvement compared with the previous quarter and turned a positive margin for June, driven by increases in charter volume and contributions from the BrokerOS module of SurfOS, the company’s aviation management software suite.

Strategic developments continued to shape Surf Air Mobility’s trajectory. During the quarter, the company finalized a new interline agreement with Japan Airlines, expanding its connectivity to international travelers and marking its fifth such arrangement. Also notable were the renewals of its EAS contracts for Kalaupapa and Waimea in Hawaii, collectively valued at $14.1 million over four years, offering stable income and visibility. On the financing side, $29.9 million of convertible notes were converted to equity after the period’s end (in July 2025), reducing debt levels but leading to shareholder dilution. The company also raised $44.7 million in new equity capital, adding to its cash reserves and supporting ongoing operations and investments.

Technology and product efforts showed further momentum. The SurfOS platform, which includes modular software tools like BrokerOS (charter management), OperatorOS (airline operations), and OwnerOS (fleet ownership), saw expanded use inside the company and among beta clients. Surf Air Mobility deepened its relationship with Palantir Technologies, gaining exclusive rights to configure and sell Palantir software to other Part 135 operators -- a designation for charter aviation companies under U.S. regulations. No new concrete electrification milestones were disclosed in the second quarter, but management referenced continued progress and ongoing partner discussions regarding the company’s aircraft electrification initiative.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Factors to Monitor

Management guided to revenue between $27.0 million and $28.5 million, indicating expectations for flat to slightly increased performance in the near term. Adjusted EBITDA loss is forecast in the range of $10.0 million to $8.5 million, suggesting ongoing focus on operational efficiency. Management reiterated its goal to exceed $100 million in revenue for FY2025 and to reach profitability at the airline operating level on an adjusted EBITDA basis. There was no new guidance related to the timing or commercial impact of the electrification initiative.

Investors will want to keep an eye on several ongoing themes for Surf Air Mobility in coming quarters. These include the pace of operational improvement as the network optimization continues, progress on commercializing SurfOS for wider adoption, developments concerning government-subsidized EAS contracts, and updates on partnerships and electrification milestones.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.