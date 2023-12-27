Surf Air Mobility Appoints Oliver Reeves To Succeed Deanna White As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Air mobility platform Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) announced Wednesday that Oliver Reeves will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Reeves will lead the Company's financial and capital markets strategies leveraging his nearly two decades of experience in the investment management, enterprise technology, and insurance industries.

Reeves will start his new role in January, 2024. He most recently worked at Xinuos, Inc., where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer since 2019.

Reeves will succeed Deanna White, who has served as Surf Air's Chief Administrative Officer and then as Chief Financial Officer. White, who joined Surf Air Mobility in 2021, will become a Senior Advisor to both Surf Air Mobility and the Surf Air Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Xinuos as an Executive Vice President in 2016, having consulted with the company since 2014, Reeves gained investment experience by holding several asset management positions: first as an Investment Analyst at Coliseum Capital Management then as a Vice President at Gerson Global Advisors and finally as a Senior Vice President at Phoenix Star Capital. Reeves started his career as an Associate in the M&A Group at Aon.

The company has also promoted Bryce Van to the role of Chief Accounting Officer from his current position as Vice President, Controller.

