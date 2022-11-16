Commodities
Surf Air confidentially files for direct listing after ending SPAC deal

November 16, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on SPAC deal

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Electric aviation and regional air travel company Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a direct listing in the United States after terminating its $1.42 billion merger deal with a blank check firm.

This comes as shares of several companies that listed through special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), including Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB.O and BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O, have slumped this year as economic conditions worsen.

The deal with SPAC Tuscan Holdings Corp II THCA.O, which would have fetched Surf Air $467 million in cash proceeds, was called off mutually, the companies said.

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a listed company lacking an inherent business model, formed solely to take other companies public via mergers.

Los Angeles-based Surf Air had recently undertaken a series of partnerships, including one with Textron Inc TXT.N on plans to use electrified aircraft, amid a push from the Biden administration to lower aviation emissions by 2030.

As opposed to a traditional initial public offering, no new shares are created in a direct listing. The process allows insiders to sell their shares instantly and without the support of traditional underwriters.

