Surefire Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

December 04, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has successfully completed its first drilling program at the Phat Boy Copper prospect in Western Australia, revealing a significant 50-meter section of sulphide-rich volcanic rock. This discovery highlights potential copper and zinc resources, making Surefire’s Yidby East project a site of interest for investors eager to tap into promising mining ventures.

