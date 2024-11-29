News & Insights

Surefire Resources Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with a notable approval of the 7.1A Mandate by a 75% majority. This development reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for future strategic initiatives. Investors might find this as a positive signal of the company’s governance and growth potential.

