Surefire Resources Secures Loan and Extends Capital Agreement

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has secured a loan facility of up to $500,000 from Vargas Holdings Pty Ltd, offering a financial boost for its operations. The company has also extended its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement with Acuity Capital to 2029, increasing the collateral shares to 100 million, subject to shareholder approval. These moves aim to provide Surefire with flexibility in funding its future endeavors.

