Surefire Resources Partners with HMS for Vanadium Supply

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 pm EST

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has received an Expression of Interest from German commodities trading group HMS Bergbau AG for vanadium and titanium offtake from its Victory Bore project. This partnership aims to establish a strategic supply of critical minerals to Germany and Europe, aligning with Germany’s efforts to diversify its raw material sources. This development follows Surefire’s recent listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, highlighting its focus on the European market.

