Surefire Resources NL to Vote on Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on several resolutions, including a significant securities issue to Mutual Holdings Pty Ltd. The board recommends approval of this transaction despite an independent expert finding it ‘not fair but reasonable.’ Investors are urged to review the meeting details and resolutions to make informed decisions on their shareholdings.

