Surefire Resources NL Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, with shareholders encouraged to appoint proxies and vote on key resolutions including the re-election of director Michael Povey and approval of securities issuance. Shareholders can submit their proxy voting forms online, by mail, or in person to ensure their votes are counted. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to influence important decisions affecting the company’s future direction.

