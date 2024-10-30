Surefire Resources NL Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, with shareholders encouraged to appoint proxies and vote on key resolutions including the re-election of director Michael Povey and approval of securities issuance. Shareholders can submit their proxy voting forms online, by mail, or in person to ensure their votes are counted. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to influence important decisions affecting the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:SRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.