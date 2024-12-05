Surefire Resources Completes Promising Drilling at Phat Boy

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has successfully completed its maiden drilling program at the Phat Boy Copper prospect within its Yidby East project in Western Australia. The drilling revealed substantial disseminated sulphides in volcanic rocks, a promising indicator for copper and zinc deposits. This development could enhance Surefire’s prospects in the mineral-rich region, attracting interest from investors in the resource sector.

