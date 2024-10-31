Surefire Resources Advances Victory Bore Project

News & Insights

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has reported progress on its Victory Bore Project, a significant critical and battery minerals deposit in Western Australia. This project is strategically positioned near essential infrastructure and has already undergone a Pre-Feasibility Study. Investors may find this development promising as it aligns with the growing demand for critical minerals.

