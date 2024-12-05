News & Insights

Sure Ventures Reports 67% NAV Growth Amid Tech Success

December 05, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sure Ventures Plc (GB:SURE) has released an update.

Sure Ventures Plc has reported a remarkable 67% increase in net asset value for the six months ending September 2024, driven by the profitable sale of Landvault to Infinite Reality. The company’s strategic focus on early-stage technology investments in sectors like AI, AR/VR, and IoT has positioned it well for future growth, despite challenging market conditions in the UK and Europe. With Fund I reaching the realization stage and Fund II actively investing, Sure Ventures continues to explore liquidity options for its successful investments.

