Surbana Jurong prices S$250m 10yr sustainability-linked bond

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (IFR) - Surbana Jurong on Wednesday sold the first Singapore dollar sustainability-linked bond to a rousing reception, reflecting growing investor appetite for assets related to sustainable and socially responsible agendas.

The Temasek-owned provider of consultancy services for infrastructure and urban development pulled in S$1.7bn (US$1.28bn) of orders from 120 accounts for its S$250m 10-year bond that priced at par to yield 2.48%.

“We hope this transaction will be the first of many such deals as sustainability and ESG gain more prominence in the market,” said Alfonso Luis Maputol, ANZ’s head of South and South-East Asia DCM. “That would be a good development for Singapore’s bond market as we transition to a net-zero carbon economy.”

Fund managers, insurance companies and agencies bought 71% of the deal, with public sector investors and banks taking 13% and private banks and corporate investors taking 16%. The deal attracted some foreign demand with Hong Kong, Europe and other countries accounting for 10%.

The robust demand spilled into the secondary market as under-allocated investors bid up the price to get the notes. The 2031s were seen at bid prices of between 101.00 and 102.00.

Final pricing tightened by 27bp from initial guidance of 2.75% area. Credit analysts said that at initial guidance, the pricing looked very wide relative to Surbana Jurong’s outstanding 2025s, which were quoted around 1.66% on Wednesday. However, the 2025s are not the best reference given that they are tightly held and illiquid. Instead, the lead banks said final pricing came flat or slightly inside fair value.

Investor interest in Surbana Jurong’s second ever bond offering was driven not only by the rare credit and its Temasek halo, but also by the sustainability-linked elements.

The sustainability-linked bond is the first from a South-East Asian issuer to be offered as a public deal. Singapore-headquartered agribusiness company Olam International's privately placed ¥7bn (US$67m) 2.05% five-year sustainability-linked notes in December last year was the first such transaction in Asia ex-Japan. This was followed in January by New World Development, which sold Asia’s first public offering with a US$200m 3.75% 10-year sustainability-linked bond at a yield of 3.807%.

Surbana Jurong set itself apart from the other two issuers with a penalty mechanism that would appear to benefit investors if its sustainability performance targets are missed. In Olam’s deal, a tiered one-time step-down in the coupon will kick in when targets are met, while New World has to purchase carbon offsets equivalent to 0.25% of the outstanding principal amount annually until maturity if it misses its targets.

Under its bond terms, Surbana Jurong has to hit two targets. It has to achieve a 10% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity which will be expressed as a total amount of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per full-time employee by December 31 2029. It also has to reach net zero carbon emissions status, excluding carbon offsets, in its global headquarters at Surbana Jurong Campus by August 30 2030.

If the targets are not met, Surbana Jurong has to pay up 0.75% of the redemption amount at the maturity date of February 10 2031. This premium cash payment is similar to structures adopted by some European issuers such as Chanel.

“It’s a very strong message from the issuer – putting its money where its mouth is, and investors drew comfort from the fact that the structure is in alignment with global best practices for sustainability-linked bonds,” said ANZ’s Maputol.

Settlement of the unrated Reg S deal will be on February 10. The notes will be issued off its US$1bn multi-currency debt issuance programme, and in accordance with its sustainable finance framework.. Proceeds will be used for general corporate needs, including debt refinancing.

DBS was joint lead manager and bookrunner with ANZ, which was also sole sustainability structuring adviser.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by David Holland)

