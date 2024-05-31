News & Insights

Supreme PLC Shares Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Supreme PLC (GB:SUP) has released an update.

Supreme PLC has announced that as of 31 May 2024, the company has 116,579,550 ordinary shares with equal voting rights and no treasury shares, a crucial detail for shareholders monitoring their stake in the firm. Supreme is a multifaceted supplier in sectors including Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition, Wellness, and Branded Distribution, with an extensive retail distribution network and direct-to-consumer capabilities, servicing over 3,300 business accounts and 10,000 retail outlets.

