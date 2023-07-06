Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target Decreased by 8.43% to 193.80

The average one-year price target for Supreme (LON:SUP) has been revised to 193.80 / share. This is an decrease of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 211.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from the latest reported closing price of 114.00 / share.

Supreme Maintains 4.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.69%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 2,565K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 15.83% over the last quarter.

