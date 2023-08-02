Supreme Industries (NSE:SUPREMEIND) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 3,337.30

The average one-year price target for Supreme Industries (NSE:SUPREMEIND) has been revised to 3,337.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of 2,948.15 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,201.80 to a high of 4,179.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of 3,550.05 / share.

Supreme Industries Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supreme Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 25.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPREMEIND is 0.14%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.02% to 4,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPREMEIND by 12.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPREMEIND by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 634K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 359K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPREMEIND by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPREMEIND by 1.00% over the last quarter.

