Supreme Critical Metals Updates on Projects and Debts

Victory Resources (TSE:CRIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has decided not to renew the Smokey Lithium Project claims after evaluating drilling results and will impair these assets. The company has also reached debt settlement agreements involving the issuance of common shares and canceled stock options that no longer align with shareholder interests.

For further insights into TSE:CRIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.