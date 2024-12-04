News & Insights

Supreme Critical Metals Updates on Projects and Debts

December 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Victory Resources (TSE:CRIT) has released an update.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has decided not to renew the Smokey Lithium Project claims after evaluating drilling results and will impair these assets. The company has also reached debt settlement agreements involving the issuance of common shares and canceled stock options that no longer align with shareholder interests.

