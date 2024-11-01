News & Insights

Stocks

Supreme Critical Metals Appoints New Leadership

November 01, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Victory Resources (TSE:CRIT) has released an update.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has announced the appointment of Chris Farnworth to its Board of Directors and George Tsafalas as interim President, signaling a new strategic direction for the company. With Farnworth’s extensive experience in business development and corporate finance, particularly in the global mining industry, the company aims to explore new opportunities in the green energy sector. Supreme Critical Metals is actively seeking new acquisitions and assembling a team to support its growth initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:CRIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.