Supreme Critical Metals Appoints New Leadership

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has announced the appointment of Chris Farnworth to its Board of Directors and George Tsafalas as interim President, signaling a new strategic direction for the company. With Farnworth’s extensive experience in business development and corporate finance, particularly in the global mining industry, the company aims to explore new opportunities in the green energy sector. Supreme Critical Metals is actively seeking new acquisitions and assembling a team to support its growth initiatives.

