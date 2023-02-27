Supreme Court Set To Hear Student Loan Forgiveness Case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday, February 28, on whether millions of student loan borrowers should have their debt eliminated or reduced through President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.

The administration’s proposal, which calls for up to $20,000 in forgiveness for eligible borrowers with federal student loans, was halted in November after a federal judge in Texas declared it unlawful.

Because of the ruling, the Education Department paused accepting applications for relief until challenges to Biden’s plan could be heard by the Supreme Court, which is led 6-3 by conservatives. It’s unclear what the high court will decide, but federal student loan payments will restart 60 days after a decision is made.

If no decision is made by June 30, payments will kick in 60 days after that.

What Are the Challenges Before the Supreme Court?

In August, Biden issued an executive order instructing the Department of Education to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for those filing taxes jointly). Borrowers who have Pell Grants could apply for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

The case in Texas was initiated by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group that filed the lawsuit in October on behalf of two student loan borrowers. One plaintiff does not qualify for forgiveness and the other qualifies only for partial loan cancellation. They say the administration violated federal procedure in the way the plan was rolled out.

Federal Judge Mark Pittman sided with the plaintiffs, writing, “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone.”

The Supreme Court will consider the Texas lawsuit and a separate challenge against Biden’s loan forgiveness plan brought by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

What Does This Mean for Borrowers?

Borrowers who haven’t yet applied will need to wait until the Supreme Court rules on the challenges. You can subscribe to updates from the Department of Education or check the Federal Student Aid website to stay up to date on the most recent information.

If you’ve already submitted a forgiveness application, there’s nothing more you need to do. More than 26 million borrowers have submitted forgiveness requests, and 16 million applications have already been approved and sent to loan servicers. However, no forgiveness can be processed until the legal matters have been settled.

Debt forgiveness was initially expected to begin in November, but that timeline is now unlikely. Federal student loan payments, which have been paused since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are likely to resume in late summer.

Not sure if you’re eligible for student loan forgiveness? Use our student loan forgiveness calculator to see if you qualify or review frequently asked questions about the program.

