Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.
The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.
VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG DAIGn.DE and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV STLA.MI, are facing similar claims.
