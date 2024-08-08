News & Insights

Personal Finance

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Financial Industry

August 08, 2024 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Financial Industry

The Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the "Chevron deference" doctrine is expected to significantly impact the financial industry, creating greater regulatory uncertainty. This doctrine, based on a 1984 precedent, previously allowed government agencies to interpret the laws they administer with substantial autonomy. 

 

Experts like Prof. Richard Lazarus from Harvard Law School anticipate that the ruling will disrupt the legal system, as much of lawmaking over the past 40 years relied on Chevron deference. Regulatory agencies such as the SEC, Federal Reserve, OCC, CFPB, and CFTC will now need to draft rules more carefully to align with specific statutory language. 

 

Despite the potential for less regulation, large banks and industry groups have largely remained silent on the decision, though the American Bankers Association has expressed that the ruling underscores the necessity for federal agencies to operate within their statutory limits. 

Finsum: We’ll see how tightly regulation becomes as an issue leading into falls major election.

  • regulations
  • regulation
  • DoL

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.