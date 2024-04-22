News & Insights

Supreme Court Denies Vanda Pharma' Petition In HETLIOZ Litigation Against Teva, Apotex

April 22, 2024 — 09:06 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Supreme Court denied Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (VNDA) petition for a writ of certiorari in its HETLIOZ Abbreviated New Drug Application litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp.

"We are disappointed that the Supreme Court has decided not to hear our case and clarify the lower court standard for obviousness in patent law. However, we are pleased that our case has drawn attention to an area of law that has broad and significant implications in life sciences innovation," said Mihael Polymeropoulos, President, CEO and Chairman of Vanda's Board.

Mihael said that Vanda looks forward to future cases that may resolve the issues for the benefit of innovators, patients and public health.

