Supreme Court Allows Axon's Constitutional Challenges To Federal Trade Commission's Structure

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) said it secured a U.S. Supreme Court victory allowing its constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's structure and existence to proceed in Federal court. The company has been pursuing the federal court constitutional case since January 2020.

Axon said, with federal court jurisdiction now firmly confirmed, the company can pursue its challenge to the FTC's inherently biased structure — which combines investigatory, prosecutorial and adjudicatory functions.

Rick Smith, Axon CEO, said: "The high Court's opinion is a testament to everyone's constitutional right to due process and equal protection."

