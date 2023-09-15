Supporting the Latinx Community of Tomorrow: Christian Cuatlat

¡Adelante Nasdaq! — our employee resource group (ERG) that explores Hispanic, Latinx and indigenous cultures — is a driving force of our Hispanic heritage and Latinx efforts at Nasdaq. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting our members to better understand what being Latinx means to them.

Tell us a little bit about your background and role at Nasdaq.

As a Senior Analyst for the Energy team in the Advisory Services Corporate Platforms division, I am responsible for providing my clients with institutional shareholder analysis, peer performance and stock performance data. We use DTC settlement data to provide our clients with research surrounding who is buying/selling their stock.

On a day-to-day basis, we monitor our client’s ticker for any abnormal trading levels, block activity and large swings in order to paint a picture of the stock’s price action for the day. At my role at Nasdaq, I am also tasked to update our clients on the oil, natural gas, utilities and renewable energy space through news that is sent daily on any major mergers/acquisitions, rating changes, dividend changes and earnings releases.

My knowledge across other areas in the broader markets also allows me to provide value to clients that are not only in the Energy sector as I also work with names in the Real Estate and Healthcare spaces. Prior to joining Nasdaq, I transitioned from an Account Manager role at a different firm and earned my MBA and Bachelor of Arts from Binghamton University.

How did you find out about the Adelante? What do you hope to take away and bring to the Latinx community?

I found out about Adelante through the Nasdaq Insider welcome email that includes information about support groups within the firm. I always had an interest in joining Latinx support groups since College and reached out once I found out about the opportunity. I was greeted with open arms and began to network with Latinx Nasdaq employees from across the nation.

I hope to broaden by network of Latinx professionals. However, I am more focused on spreading resources to students who aspire to work in a finance-based role. Throughout various roles in College, I have always aimed to provide access to higher education to high school and other university students who lack resources in their communities.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member of the Adelante?

Throughout the time I have been in Adelante, I have had plenty of memorable moments, but one that stays true to my heart is when I worked with a handful of Nasdaq employees in Maryland to speak about internship opportunities, networking techniques and resume tips. With the help of Akram Fareed, Obha Osman, and Tushig Idersuut, we were able to walk students through several career related questions. Additionally, we spoke about our career journeys as people of color navigating a corporate world. We were able to partner with Latinx and African American student organizations which made the turnout amazing!

How does Adelante encourage inclusivity, and how can groups outside of the Adelante network be allies to the Latinx community?

Adelante encourages inclusivity by extending its arms to everyone not only for events, but also to come together to celebrate the Latinx community. Whenever there are networking events, we always extend our hands to anyone who is interested in learning more about our culture.

What does being Latinx mean to you?

Heritage and culture are two key words that click when thinking of the term Latinx. There is no clear image of a Latinx person, as we can all come in different shapes and sizes, however, it is heritage and culture that unites us. From Mexico all the way to Chile, every country has similarities in language, food, tradition, etc, but all nations are also unique in their own way.

What is your favorite Hispanic tradition or personal cultural experience/story you’d like to share?

My favorite tradition is Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead that is traditionally celebrated from October 31st-November 2nd. Every year, my family and I build ofrendas or alters, where we decorate the space with pictures, memorabilia, favorite foods/beverages of our loved ones. The food, toys, alcohol, etc. is given to the spirits of our ancestors as ofrendas “offerings.” We believe the border between the spirit world and the real-world dissolve at midnight of October 31st, where the spirits of children can rejoin the family for 24 hours. The adults are given the opportunity to rejoin their family on November 2nd. Despite the name, the Holiday is meant to celebrate life and show respect to loved ones that have passed away rather than mourn them.

What can we question today in order to better support the Latinx community tomorrow?

We can question our ability to influence students who we should aim to provide with the best resources to succeed. Our aim should be to support the current Latinx community that we have at Nasdaq, but also to help those who wish to be a part of a firm like ours by reaching out and handing out career related resources. By helping the younger generation, we will be influencing the future decision-making teams in our nation, a nation which I hope to see more people that consider themselves Latinx.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.