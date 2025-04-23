Supporting Small Businesses and Creating Jobs: Building Markets

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Elizabeth Brown, Head of Partnerships at Building Markets, on their mission to unlock economic opportunities for small and emerging businesses, creating jobs and resilience in economically vulnerable communities.

Tell us about Building Markets. What is its core mission?

Building Markets’ core mission is to unlock economic opportunities for small and emerging businesses, creating jobs and resilience in economically vulnerable communities. We do this by helping small, local businesses connect to new buyers, capital, and networks. By lowering barriers to growth, Building Markets helps local enterprises secure contracts, create jobs, and strengthen the economic fabric of their communities. To date, we have facilitated over $1.5 billion in revenue for small businesses and created 75,000 jobs across nine countries.



Can you share a story that illustrates the impact of Building Markets? One example is the story of Constanza, a Colombian entrepreneur who was forced to flee her hometown as a child due to armed conflict. She faced years of hardship but carried with her a spirit of resilience the memory of being surrounded by panela—a beloved unrefined sugar in Santander.

Seven years ago, Constanza launched “Miel de Caña,” a natural panela syrup, which slowly started to receive positive feedback. Yet she knew needed more than a great product to truly scale: she needed connections, buyers, and financial literacy. That’s when she found Building Markets. Through Buma Academy, Constanza gained critical management skills, and trade fairs introduced her to corporate buyers she never imagined reaching. Just one deal through Building Markets increased her sales by 30%. Today, with growing revenue, she employs seven women—mothers with their own stories of struggle—and empowers them with a sustainable livelihood.

For Constanza, though, true success wasn’t just a business deal; it was hearing her 10-year-old daughter proudly present “Miel de Caña” to her classmates, a sign that the business she has proudly built has become a family legacy and a symbol of hope and opportunity for others in her community.

Can you tell us more about the Sabias, Empresarias, Resilientes program? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on its success? Sabias, Empresarias, Resilientes (SER) is a multi-year initiative designed to bridge the gaps women entrepreneurs often face in the business world, particularly around digital presence and brand identity. Building on a successful first phase, SER now offers new, topic-specific courses to enhance online visibility, as well as one-on-one technical assistance covering brand positioning and online sales. Participants also gain access to a comprehensive toolkit with resources for brand assessment, visual identity, key messaging, and content planning.



Thanks to support from the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant, the program will expand its reach, equipping women entrepreneurs with tools for sustainable business growth. This includes matchmaking activities that connect participants with buyers and strategic partners, opening doors to global markets. By reinforcing both foundational skills and valuable networks, SER fosters inclusive economic growth—creating lasting opportunities for women-led businesses and their communities.

What's on the horizon in 2025 for Building Markets?

Building Markets plans to strengthen its presence in existing regions while also expanding our impact to reach new, underserved areas. Globally, a central focus is the development and testing of AI-driven tools to bring more visibility to small, diverse suppliers, making it easier for them to connect with potential buyers around the world. By leveraging data and innovative technology, we aim to streamline matchmaking processes and open up greater opportunities for local businesses to secure revenue and create critical jobs. This year, we will also pilot a working capital fund designed to support entrepreneurs who struggle to access growth financing through traditional channels.



In Colombia, we are excited to grow the Sabias, Empresarias, Resilientes (SER) program in 2025, continuing our efforts to address the root causes of economic exclusion for small businesses from marginalized communities. By offering resources that elevate the visibility and credibility of women-led enterprises, SER focuses on helping them win the economic opportunities they deserve, build buyer confidence, and ultimately increase their revenue and job creation. Achieving these outcomes contributes to more cohesive, secure, and sustainable communities for everyone involved. Through these combined efforts, we’re poised to accelerate our impact, ensuring small enterprises have the support they need to thrive and scale well into the future!