Supporters of Palestinians and Israel protest and pray as war intensifies

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in countries in the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas assaults on Israel.

Jewish communities in France and elsewhere also planned to hold rallies in solidarity with Israel after the cross-border Hamas assault from Gaza, the deadliest killing spree against civilians in Israeli history.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem was a focus of attention and a likely flashpoint on Friday, the Muslim holy day.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, urged Palestinians to rise up in protest against Israel's bombardment of the blockaded coastal enclave, calling on them to march on the mosque and to confront Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The compound in East Jerusalem's walled Old City is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina, and the most sacred to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

The assault by Hamas - designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and other governments - on Israeli communities last weekend killed at least 1,300 people. Most were civilians, including women and children.

Israel has since been hammering densely urbanised Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire and more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. A ground invasion of the besieged enclave appears to be imminent.

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has also prompted anger, particularly in much of the Arab and Muslim world.

PAIN ON BOTH SIDES

In Baghdad on Friday, tens of thousands of Iraqis rallied in central Tahrir Square, waving Palestinian flags and burning the Israeli flag while chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans.

"We are ready to join the fight and rid the Palestinians of the Israeli atrocities," said Muntadhar Kareem, 25, a teacher.

He was dressed in a white shroud, like most of the protesters, to symbolise their readiness to fight to the death.

State-organised rallies were held across Iran - whose government is Hamas's main backer and one of Israel's principal foes - in support of the militant group and against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, state TV reported.

"Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!" shouted demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags and those of the powerful Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

State media described the Iranian rallies as "screams of a common pain...The pain of the Zionist regime's (Israel) trampling on humanity".

In Indonesia, Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, joined dozens of people in a march against Israel in the Javanese city of Solo.

"We cannot be weak in facing Israel," he said in a speech to protesters waving Palestinian flags. "Hopefully, amongst these young people, there are some ready to be sent to (Palestinian territories)."

In the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, Muslim activists chanted slogans as they protested against Israel's actions after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Members of Japan's Muslim community staged a protest near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. Participants held signs and chanted slogans such as "Israel, terrorist" and "Free Palestine".

In Sri Lanka, protesters held up signs saying, "Palestine you will never walk alone".

Protesters also took to the streets in India's Kashmir region although Friday prayers at the main mosque in the regional capital Srinagar were cancelled to avoid unrest. They held placards that read "Ya Allah protect our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine".

Pro-Palestinian rallies were also planned in Rome, Munich, Istanbul, Belgrade and other cities.

On the other side of the conflict, Jews in European cities were also due to hold vigils and rallies in support of Israel.

In Warsaw, the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich, was scheduled to lead a multi-confessional prayer for peace. Members of France's Jewish community were to gather at the largest synagogue in Paris for the Sabbath on Friday afternoon.

In Paris on Thursday night, French police fired teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinians, while President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people to refrain from bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict home.

His government had earlier banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were "likely to generate disturbances to public order".

In the United States, law enforcement agencies have taken measures to safeguard Jewish and Muslim communities ahead of the pro-Palestinian protests.

In the Netherlands, Jewish schools have been closed for Friday due to safety reasons, while in London two Jewish schools also shut due to security concerns.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; writing by Angus MacSwan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Heinrich)

