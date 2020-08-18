Support Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling almost 90 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,350-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday as it caught up on missed sentiment from Monday's holiday. Damage was across the board, especially among the financials, industrials and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 59.25 points or 2.46 percent to finish at 2,348.24 after trading between 2,336.78 and 2,419.65. Volume was 898 million shares worth 17.3 trillion won. There were 827 decliners and 66 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 3.36 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 4.15 percent, Hana Financial plunged 5.68 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.69 percent, LG Electronics was down 5.30 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.62 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.43 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 6.38 percent, S-Oil sank 3.93 percent, SK Innovation shed 6.69 percent, POSCO tanked 3.56 percent, SK Telecom lost 3.38 percent, KEPCO declined 6.38 percent, Hyundai Motors plunged 5.39 percent and Kia Motors fell 3.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.