Support Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 25 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, particularly from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and industrials were tempered by support from the property sector.

For the day, the index sank 9.77 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 2,571.55 after trading between 2,565.02 and 2,596.81.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage surged4.96 percent, while Genting Singapore plummeted 2.78 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 2.16 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.78 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.66 percent, SingTel retreated 1.64 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 1.58 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 1.45 percent, SATS sank 1.36 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and SembCorp Industries both dropped 1.05 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.94 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.90 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.87 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.80 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust gained 0.62 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust rose 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.45 percent, CapitaLand dipped 0.36 percent, DBS Group slipped 0.33 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.05 percent and Singapore Technologies Engineering was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is split, with the NASDAQ and S&P remaining in the green all day on Monday, while the Dow spent the session in the red.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The weakness from the Dow came from selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The NASDAQ, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks - particularly Tesla, with surged 11.20 percent on the day.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States began Monday, where Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Trump in the November election.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve on Monday reported a much bigger than expected decrease by its index of regional manufacturing activity in August, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence matched a record high in August.

Oil prices shrugged off early weakness Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 57 cents, or 1.34 percent at $42.76 a barrel.

