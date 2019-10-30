Support Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 220 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,670-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and oil companies, while the properties, casinos and insurance stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 119.05 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 26,667.71 after trading between 26,602.95 and 26,809.53.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 5.94 percent, while WH Group soared 2.42 percent, Sino Land plummeted 1.85 percent, CNOOC plunged 1.66 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.50 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.43 percent, CITIC sank 1.35 percent, AAC Technologies jumped 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.98 percent, Henderson Land climbed 0.91 percent, AIA Group retreated 0.84 percent, China Mobile declined 0.78 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.65 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.51 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.47 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.37 percent, New World Development and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both dipped 0.36 percent, Tencent Holdings slid 0.25 percent, Sands China rose 0.13 percent and Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product later today; in the three months prior, GDP was down 0.4 percent on quarter and up 0.5 percent on year.

