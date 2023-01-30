Support for New Zealand's Labour Party jumps after Hipkins become leader

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Labour Party has seen a jump in support after Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll released late on Monday saw support for the Labour Party jump 5.7 basis points to 38%, while the National Party polled down 4.1 basis points to 36.6%. The 1News Kantar Public Poll also released late on Monday saw Labour up 5 bps at 38% and National down 1 basis point to 37%.

The polls were undertaken after Hipkins was appointed to the top job after Ardern's surprise resignation in mid-January. Ardern said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

New Zealand operates a German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system and historically requires an alliance of parties to form a government.

1News said that translating their poll to seats in parliament, the centre-right parties would have 60 seats, while centre-left parties would have 58.

This would mean that one of the smaller parties could hold the balance of power and choose the next government following the election.

An election is scheduled for New Zealand on Oct. 14.

